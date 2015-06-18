Welcome to Danube Delta
Danube Delta Day Trip from Tulcea
Book a day trip in the Danube Delta and have the chance to visit this amazing place, with many areas unspoiled by human hands. You will have the opportunity to observe the natural elements as the boats go at an average speed of 20 km/h. We will stop at all the points of interest in order to take pictures and savour the images offered by the Delta flora and fauna. Our journey starts with one of the most beautiful regions of the Delta, Garla Sontea and we descend on Channel 36, Garla Sireasa and Garla Sontea. Afterwards we go up and reach Mila 23 village where we will stop and visit the Lotca Museum (lotca - traditional wooden boat used by fishermen in Danube Delta) opened by Ivan Patzaichin, one of the most important sportsmen in Romania with multiple Olympic and world champion medals. We proceed through Radacinos lakes, Trei Iezere, Bogdaproste (when the water level allows it) and we enter the Old Danube, the Madgearu Canal and after a lot of amazing sceneries we reach Letea village. We continue our trip by jeep in order to visit Letea Forest, the northernmost subtropical forest in Europe. You will have the opportunity to observe wild horses, oaks grown on salty sand and many other attractions of the place, depending on the season. Next, our local experience includes visiting Letea village, talking to the people and, optionally, a traditional fish lunch at a very beautiful and clean local household. After, we will start our journey back to Tulcea, but we can assure you that everything looks completely different, you will not recognise the place that you went through.Meeting point: the pier at Port Aval – Tulcea at 08:00 AM Trip duration: 10-12 hours
Safari Experience in the Danube Delta
Day 1 | Departure from Bucharest Your day trip will start early in the morning when our tour guide will pick you up. From Bucharest, you will be directly transferred to Tulcea, the place where the Danube River splits into three channels. Also known as Europe’s Amazon River, the Danube Delta is filled with rare species of plants and birds, and offer a rare opportunity to enjoy the unspoiled nature. At 16:00 we will leave for a traditional fishing village located in the heart of the Danube Delta, Mila 23. The village was founded by the Lipovans, a group of Russian refugees that blend in perfectly with the surrounding scenery. Certain areas of the Delta can only be explored via rowing boats or kayaks, and the narrow channels surrounded by tall trees and lush vegetation stand as a barrier between civilization and unspoiled nature. Day 2 | Danube Delta – Sulina After breakfast, we will leave for one of the oldest human settlements in Romania by following the Sulina Branch. The port of Sulina was mentioned for the first time more than 1,000 years ago under the name of Selina, and it the most eastern point in Romania. Here, we will the most important landmarks, such as the old churches, the 55 feet tall lighthouse located in the middle of the town, the museum inside the lighthouse, and the St. Alexander and St. Nicholas Cathedral. In Sulina, we will enjoy a warm delicious lunch at a local guesthouse on the shore, and then we will take a bus trip to the nearby beach. Here, you will have 3 to 4 hours at your disposal, and you can swim in the sea, relax on the shore, or take a stroll along the beach. Upon request, you can take a relaxing walk through the beautiful Sulina cemetery, and then reunite with the rest of the group on the beach. Day 3 | Day trip to the Letea Village and Forest After a delicious breakfast, we will take a boat to the Letea, a beautiful village filled with numerous traditional houses built with wood and clay, with thatched roofs and painted in lively shades of blue and green. After touring the village, we will take a car ride to the nearby forest, the northernmost subtropical forest in Europe. Here, you will see the world’s only oak forest on salty sand, lianas, and a subtropical flora that cannot be found elsewhere in Romania, as well as the famous wild horses of the Danube Delta. Upon returning from the forest we will take a short walking tour through the village to see and photograph the traditional houses. Lunch will be served back at the guest house, and after a few hours, we will go see the sunset. The rest of the day is at your disposal. Day 4 | Departure After breakfast, you will be transferred to Tulcea by boat, and then we will take a car back to Bucharest.
Danube Delta Wonders 2 days Tour
Day 1. Arriving in the Delta Tour starts in the morning at 08:00 a.m. with private pick-up from your hotel. Today we head towards Dobrogea Region and cross the sparkling Danube on our way. We arrive in Murighiol village in Danube Delta and start our Boat Excursion from here. We will see numerous wild birds, luxurious vegetation and sparkling lakes inside the Delta. Accommodation follows in Murighiol Day 2. Dobrogea Region In the morning after breakfast we will head towards the southern part of Dobrogea, and reach Constanta City. Here we will visit the Old Town, the Main Square and see the Black Sea Riviera. You will also enjoy free time for relaxing walks in Constanta. Now it is time to head back to Bucharest, crossing the Danube again and the vasts plains of Baragan. We arrive in Bucharest in the evening, and drop you off at your hotel.
Discover Sulina, Danube Delta
The Sulina Fabuloasa large pack: 7 days and 6 nightsLevel: active peopleTarget: families or any groups of active people interested in adventures, wild life, photographyLocation: Sulina/around SulinaAccommodation will be in a caravan with a big shady wood terraces, two double bads and a big yard.DAY 1. You’ll probably arrive in the afternoon. We will get to know each other while making a fish soup. We can go swimming and we’ll decide the details for the next day.DAY 2. Kayaking trip in the wilderness – wild beaches.DAY 3. Cultural tour at the museum of the lighthouse, the “Sulina workman” exhibition, the CED cemetery, the beach.DAY 4. Letea forest tour. By bike or motorboat. The motorboat means extra cost.DAY 5. Fishing, we are ending the day with a fish soup made of the fish we caught.DAY 6. Sunrise at the Musura Bay, kayaking trip. If it’s too early we can start the trip at 7-8 am, but we won’t catch the sunrise.DAY 7. Depending on the time you leave, trip on the Busurca channel or on the beach, or a bike trip.USEFUL TIPS:There are pretty well stocked shops in Sulina for basic food, water, and fruits.You must have the following accessories for trips: sun hats, sunscreen, spray for bugs, flip flops, slight raincoat. optional: camera and waterproof bag.
GROUP Guided Day Trip in Danube Delta, Tulcea - Letea - program 2018
Meeting hour is 8:00. It is better to arrive 15 minutes before this hour, to have enough time for boarding.Departure is from pontoon in Port Aval - Tulcea (you'll receive an email with details of this point).Basically, on this day trip you can see a good part of the Danube Delta, to feel the pulse of the wonderful area, far away from the rest of the world, to eat a traditional fish lunch (optional), to see an unique piece of nature in the world.You'll see both parts of the Danube Delta – the river Delta (the part formed by the river) and the Sea Delta (formed by the sea), we see both kinds of habitates, water, lakes and canals filled with vegetation and desert area, Letea, with it’s peculiarities which you will find on the spot.You'll travel with low-medium speed.The boat ride at an average speed of about 10 km/h (6.5 m/h) and will stop at all points of interest for enjoying the wonderful scenery, for a few photos with Delta flora and fauna.The route starts with one of the most beautiful areas of the Danube Delta, Garla Sireasa and Garla Sontea till Mila23 Village where you'll take a short break and see Lotka Museum, opened by Ivan Patzaichin then proceed to Letea over wild lakes and chanels. Here you'll take a safari car and visit Letea Forest, the northernmost subtropical forest in Europe. You'll see wild horses, oaks grown on salty sand and other attractions of the place (depending on season).In Letea village visit, you can talk with the locals, eat a traditional fish lunch at a local household very beautiful and clean (optional). After lunch you'll go on the way back, on a different route (mostly).The timing of this trip is: about 3.5 to 4 hours to Letea 2 hours forest visit 1 hour lunch return trip is about 3.5 hoursLunch:Lunch can be provided at a local household in Letea Village. Here they cook fresh fish daily, in Ukraine traditional style. Please remember is not possible to order on the spot because there is no time for preparation. The hosts cook only for the number of persons already booked.Lunch consist of first plate (soup) and second plate (a kind of fish meal). Water is provided for lunch but no other drinks (you can order from the bar). Order for lunch is done in the morning, at the departure, to the guide.Meals are offered in the menu board system, that serves the same for everyone, not be ordered individually. Menu price is 50 lei / person.Personal equipment required:Trousers and long sleeve blousesWatch Cap (not baseball cap) + Sun hatSunglassesJacket or a raincoatPlease take very seriously the equipment requirement. Weather in Danube Delta can be changeable, you will feel uncomfortable if you are not well protected.
Winter Tour in Dobruja - Searching for Red-breasted Geese - private program
Day 1 - The program start in Tulcea and you'll check in to a good 3 *** hotel. In the evening you'll have a technical meeting and discuss the program for next days.Days 2 and 3 - At 6:00 you'll depart on field to see birds, the route will be set based on fresh infos on the field, the tours are done by minibus (8 places). Scan fields for geese, especially Red Breasted Geese and other winter birds. Search for feeding, preening or sleeping spots.The lunch is packed and you'll eat it outside, in a nice place and in the evening you'll have the dinner at the hotel.Day 3 - After breakfast say "Goodbye" and head home.Accommodation in TulceaIt is done in a 3 *** hotel in double rooms.Breakfast and dinner are in the restaurant and you'll take lunch to go.GuidesGuides are good specialists of these areas, they know exactly what and where to find geese and other birds. You'll receive all the information you need, about birds and about the places we go.EquipmentBeing an winter tour that involves travel by land, you need a very good personal equipment. It should contain:Waterproof clothing - in Dobruja even if it's not rains, winter is likely to be fog and / or wind. Only good quality clothes will keep you warm and dry.Waterproof footwear for mudd - boots and / or rubber boots; You'll travel through mud or snow, even if not on long distance, though you should be well prepared for this.The color of clothes is also very important. Please bring clothes in colors more natural, as close to the colors of nature surrounding. The brown camouflage pattern are the best.For birdwatching equipment, you should have at you:BinocularsCamera and spare batteries (cold weather is much faster download)Books of birds in your languageYou'll also receive:A scope for the entire groupWater and food for lunchDay toursRuns from 6 am to sunset. The route is on roads or not, the decision to cross a field belongs exclusively to the driver and will be taken depending on weather and road conditions (mud, ice, etc.).Usually go on the fields, scan for flocks of geese and then find a good spot with the sun in the back and watch what happens. Is it possible to travel on foot, over relatively short distances to access a place where can not reach by car.If the weather gets worse (snow or fog), guide and / or driver can interrupt the tour. Customer safety is first, always want to make sure that you can get back to town without problems.