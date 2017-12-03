Welcome to Timişoara
Timișoara has been named European Capital of Culture 2021.
Meet your driver at your accommodation in Belgrade and settle into your private vehicle for the 2.5-hour journey to Timisoara. On arrival, greet your local guide and set off on a comprehensive 2.5-hour city tour. This walking tour of Timisoara starts with the downtown quarter of Cetate, to see the essential image of Timisoara – many old buildings in the styles of Art Nouveau or Baroque, large pedestrianized squares touched by European history, as well as the multicultural character of the city and of the Banat region.Begin with a visit of Victory Square, known also as Opera Square, to visit the impressive Orthodox Cathedral, the Opera and Theatre House. Next is Liberty Square, which is hosting the Old City Hall with the Turkish inscription and shows the mixture of cultures, religions, and civilization.Union Square is dominated by the Catholic dome-church, the Serbian-orthodox Cathedral and by the President’s Palace – the Arts Museum. Be delighted by a walk through the ruins of the old fortress, constructed in the Vauban Style. Highlights of this walking tour are Victory Square, the Opera building, the Orthodox Cathedral, the Bastion, the Liberty Square, the Old City Hall, The Synagogue, the Union Square, the Catholic Cathedral, the Serbian-Orthodox Church, the President’s Palace, the statue of the Holy Trinity, the Bastion, and more.For lunch (own expense), enjoy some traditional Romanian cuisine at a local restaurant. In the afternoon, enjoy around three hours of free time to wander around the city independently or hit the shops. At approximately 5pm, meet up with your guide for the return trip to Belgrade and finish your tour with drop-off at your hotel.
Where: Danube Gorge Highlights: May-October: Boat ride, Tabula Traiana, Decebal’s face(the tallest rock sculpture in Europe), Ponicova cave, hiking on Ciucaru Mare peak above Danube Gorge.October-May: Bigar waterfall, Car ride along the Danube Gorge, Decebal’s face(the tallest rock sculpture in Europe), hiking on Ciucaru Mare peak above Danube Gorge, outside bath in hot thermal spring water. Available: all year round. Please see the two options of the tour depending on the season. Included: transport by private car, boat ride (May-October), entry fees, guide services Not included: meals, other personal expenses We’ll spend our day at the most beautiful part of the Danube, The Danube Gorge. (Cazanele Dunarii). The old Danube will mesmerize us with the stories, the impressive history, and the stunning landscapes with the trail carved through the mountains. May-October:We’ll drive to the heart of the cauldrons by car. Soon we will start hiking above Danube Gorge, on Ciucaru Mare Peak which reveals an amazing view over the big river surrounded by big and impressive rock walls. We also have in plan to visit the beautiful and wild Ponicova cave, which is a great and surprising experience. Don't forget about our boat ride on the Danube, which we'll take us in the heart of the cauldrons and also the tallest and impressive rock sculpture, Decebal's face. October-May: We’ll drive to the heart of the cauldrons by car. On our way we'll stop at one of the most beautiful waterfalls, Bigar waterfall. Later on, we'll drive along the Danube Gorge and admire its wild beauty. Soon we will start hiking above Danube Gorge, on Ciucaru Mare Peak which reveals an amazing view over the big river surrounded by big and impressive rock walls. Later, we will stop also at the tallest and impressive rock sculpture, Decebal's face. We will end our day with an outside bath in hot thermal water, near Baile Herculane resort.The program can be altered on the spot, depending on weather conditions and other relevant aspects such as the physical condition of the participants.This is a 12 hours trip.
Your tour host will meet you at the address of your hotel or other location in the city of Belgrade (or in Timisoara if you choose to take vice versa trip). Depending on two sightseeing stops you can choose between two itineraries:- via village Kovačica If you enjoy arts, visiting Kovačica is highly recommended. This village is known since 1950s for its unique naive arts style, nurtured by Slovak population who lives in this place. Visit to Kovačica naive art museum, as well as to a local gallery which exhibits contemporary works are part of the experience. After visit to museum and gallery you'll have unique opportunity to see how violins are produced in workshop of master Jan Nemeček. He and his family have long tradition in violin making, so you'll be able to take a peak over his shoulder while he is doing his magic.After Jan Nemeček's workshop you can have lunch break in traditional restaurant in a village nearby (optional). From this point trip continues over border directly to Timisoara to the drop off point which you have provided.- via town Vršac and Breg hillThis option is intended for those who want to spend a day in the open. Breg hill above Vršac town is highest point in entire area and since its surrounded by a plain views are breathtaking. Landmark of the hill is notorious Vršac tower from the XV century, built by Ottomans during their occupation of the area. For wine lovers valuable information is that the hill is surrounded by vineyards, so there is an option to visit a wine cellar to taste wines and to have a lunch in the cellar.After this point of the itinerary trip continues across border straight to Timisoara to the drop off point which you have provided.Which ever option you take tour will end in Timisoara early enough so you can explore the town on your own. If needed tips and hints about Timisoara visit will be provided.This transfer tour can be done in the opposite direction, from Timisoara to Belgrade with the same sightseeing stops. If you travel on tight schedule we can customize itinerary.
Day 1: Budapest - Arad - TimisoaraDeparture from your hotel or directly from the airport of Budapest. We will visit the city of Arad after we enter in Romania and the city of Timisoara that will become European Capital of Culture in 2019. Overnight in a 4* hotel.Day 2: Timisoara - Corvini's Castle - Alba Iulia - SibiuIn the morning we will visit the most important gothic Castle from Eastern Europe: The Corvini's Castle and later the city where Romania was Born in 1918: Alba Iulia. In the evening arrival in Sibiu, one of the most beautiful medieval city of Romania and a magical city steeped in an atmosphere of another era, which in 2007 was the European cultural capital. Overnight in the old town in a 4* hotel.Day 3: Sibiu - Sighisoara - BrasovWe have breakfast and depart to Sighisoara, “fortress city” also a Unesco monument, which retains its medieval center on the hill of the fortification. Here and also born Vlad Tepes, more known as Count Dracula. You will enjoy also the city of Brasov and visit the Black Church and the oldtown with its typical saxons houses. Brasov is called also Kronstadt “the city of the crown”, and we will take a walking tour of the historical center, enriched by particular civil and religious buildings, such as the Black Church, the largest Gothic church in Romania, the Council House from the fifteenth century, the Gates Schei and Ecaterina. Overnight in Hotel House of Dracula 4* built as a copy of Dracula's Castle Day 4: Brasov - Sinaia - Bucharest We have breakfast and depart to visit the famous Bran Castle (Dracula’s Castle) built between 1377 and 1382 on a large rock. But the castle owes especially its fame to the legend associated with the figure of Vlad Tepes. After the visit of Dracula's Castle we will departure to Sinaia, where will be visiting the Peles Castle, considered among the most beautiful in Europe. Peles Castle may be considered the castle of Records: – was the first building of its kind to have since the construction of central heating and elevator – in the hall of the theater commissioned by Queen was presented for the first time in Romania a film. In the afternoon we will arrive in Bucharest. Overnight in a 4* hotel in the city center.Day 5: BucharestVisit to the Parliament Building, the second largest building of the world after the Pentagon in the United States and the old town. You will also enjoy a visit of the Village Museum in Bucharest. Overnight in a central located hotel, 4*.Day 6: Bucharest - AirportFree time for yourself and transfer to the airport. The program can be changed based on the schedules of the museum or the availability of the hotels but all the visits will be done and also the minimum comfort for the hotels is always 4*.
