6 Days Private Tour of Transylvania from Budapest

Day 1: Budapest - Arad - TimisoaraDeparture from your hotel or directly from the airport of Budapest. We will visit the city of Arad after we enter in Romania and the city of Timisoara that will become European Capital of Culture in 2019. Overnight in a 4* hotel.Day 2: Timisoara - Corvini's Castle - Alba Iulia - SibiuIn the morning we will visit the most important gothic Castle from Eastern Europe: The Corvini's Castle and later the city where Romania was Born in 1918: Alba Iulia. In the evening arrival in Sibiu, one of the most beautiful medieval city of Romania and a magical city steeped in an atmosphere of another era, which in 2007 was the European cultural capital. Overnight in the old town in a 4* hotel.Day 3: Sibiu - Sighisoara - BrasovWe have breakfast and depart to Sighisoara, “fortress city” also a Unesco monument, which retains its medieval center on the hill of the fortification. Here and also born Vlad Tepes, more known as Count Dracula. You will enjoy also the city of Brasov and visit the Black Church and the oldtown with its typical saxons houses. Brasov is called also Kronstadt “the city of the crown”, and we will take a walking tour of the historical center, enriched by particular civil and religious buildings, such as the Black Church, the largest Gothic church in Romania, the Council House from the fifteenth century, the Gates Schei and Ecaterina. Overnight in Hotel House of Dracula 4* built as a copy of Dracula's Castle Day 4: Brasov - Sinaia - Bucharest We have breakfast and depart to visit the famous Bran Castle (Dracula’s Castle) built between 1377 and 1382 on a large rock. But the castle owes especially its fame to the legend associated with the figure of Vlad Tepes. After the visit of Dracula's Castle we will departure to Sinaia, where will be visiting the Peles Castle, considered among the most beautiful in Europe. Peles Castle may be considered the castle of Records: – was the first building of its kind to have since the construction of central heating and elevator – in the hall of the theater commissioned by Queen was presented for the first time in Romania a film. In the afternoon we will arrive in Bucharest. Overnight in a 4* hotel in the city center.Day 5: BucharestVisit to the Parliament Building, the second largest building of the world after the Pentagon in the United States and the old town. You will also enjoy a visit of the Village Museum in Bucharest. Overnight in a central located hotel, 4*.Day 6: Bucharest - AirportFree time for yourself and transfer to the airport. The program can be changed based on the schedules of the museum or the availability of the hotels but all the visits will be done and also the minimum comfort for the hotels is always 4*.