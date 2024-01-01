Within the grand neo-Romanesque Kaiserhaus built from 1904 to 1910 for German Emperor Wilhelm II, this museum offers details of the massive 1956 workers' strike in Poznań. Entering this is like stepping back into 1956, but descriptions are only in Polish.
Museum of Poznań June 1956
Poznań
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.8 MILES
Gniezno’s history and character are inextricably intertwined with its cathedral, an imposing, double-towered brick Gothic structure. The present church…
Museum of the Origins of the Polish State
29.36 MILES
On the western side of Lake Jelonek, this museum illustrates Gniezno's pivotal role in Polish history. The permanent collection contains archaeological…
1.47 MILES
Just east of Ostrów Tumski in the centre of the Śródka district you will find a sensational trompe-l'œil mural by artist Arleta Kolasińska. It covers the…
Porta Posnania Interactive Heritage Centre
1.41 MILES
This cutting-edge multimedia museum provides an entertaining and insightful history of the birth of the Polish nation. It tells the tale through Ostrów…
1.28 MILES
Ostrów Tumski is dominated by this monumental double-towered cathedral. Essentially Gothic with additions from later periods, notably the baroque upper…
0.65 MILES
Two blocks south of the Rynek, this church was originally built for the Jesuits by architects from Italy, and completed only after more than 80 years of…
11.98 MILES
Rogalin, situated some 30km south of Poznań, has an impressive, two-storey baroque palace that was home to Polish aristocratic clan, the Raczyński family…
13.47 MILES
Kórnik Castle's present-day appearance dates from the mid-19th century, when its owner, Tytus Działyński, gave the castle an outlandish mock-Gothic…
Nearby Poznań attractions
0.02 MILES
This commanding neo-Romanesque palace, built from 1904 to 1910 for German Emperor Wilhelm II, now houses the Centrum Kultury Zamek.
2. Monument to the Victims of June 1956
0.08 MILES
On Plac Mickiewicza you’ll find one of Poznań's most significant memorials, which commemorates the ill-fated workers' protest of 1956. The monument,…
0.45 MILES
This museum houses an extensive collection of Polish and European art displayed across numerous rooms. Polish painting of the last two centuries is…
0.51 MILES
Originally constructed in 1249 and destroyed in WWII, this impressively rebuilt structure today houses the Museum of Applied Arts.
0.52 MILES
Construction of this richly decorated baroque church was begun in 1674 and completed only in 1757. Highlights are its magnificent frescoes, including…
0.52 MILES
Housed within Poznań’s castle (which looks more like a palace), this museum’s collection includes furniture, gold and silverware, glass, ceramics, weapons…
7. Museum of the Wielkopolska Uprising 1918–1919
0.6 MILES
In the old guardhouse on the western side of the buildings in the centre of the Rynek, this museum details the battles waged by Polish fighters seeking…
8. Wielkopolska Military Museum
0.62 MILES
Showcases arms from Poland’s many conflicts, dating from the 11th century to the present. Upstairs (exhibit 3) is a rare 16th-century rapier from Milan.