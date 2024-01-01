Museum of Poznań June 1956

Poznań

LoginSave

Within the grand neo-Romanesque Kaiserhaus built from 1904 to 1910 for German Emperor Wilhelm II, this museum offers details of the massive 1956 workers' strike in Poznań. Entering this is like stepping back into 1956, but descriptions are only in Polish.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gniezno Cathedral. Gniezno, Greater Poland, Poland

    Gniezno Cathedral

    29.8 MILES

    Gniezno’s history and character are inextricably intertwined with its cathedral, an imposing, double-towered brick Gothic structure. The present church…

  • Museum of the Origins of the Polish State

    Museum of the Origins of the Polish State

    29.36 MILES

    On the western side of Lake Jelonek, this museum illustrates Gniezno's pivotal role in Polish history. The permanent collection contains archaeological…

  • Śródka Mural

    Śródka Mural

    1.47 MILES

    Just east of Ostrów Tumski in the centre of the Śródka district you will find a sensational trompe-l'œil mural by artist Arleta Kolasińska. It covers the…

  • Poznań Cathedral

    Poznań Cathedral

    1.28 MILES

    Ostrów Tumski is dominated by this monumental double-towered cathedral. Essentially Gothic with additions from later periods, notably the baroque upper…

  • Parish Church

    Parish Church

    0.65 MILES

    Two blocks south of the Rynek, this church was originally built for the Jesuits by architects from Italy, and completed only after more than 80 years of…

  • Rogalin, Wielkopolska, Poland - May 2019: Rogalin palace

    Rogalin Palace Museum

    11.98 MILES

    Rogalin, situated some 30km south of Poznań, has an impressive, two-storey baroque palace that was home to Polish aristocratic clan, the Raczyński family…

  • Castle Museum

    Castle Museum

    13.47 MILES

    Kórnik Castle's present-day appearance dates from the mid-19th century, when its owner, Tytus Działyński, gave the castle an outlandish mock-Gothic…

View more attractions

Nearby Poznań attractions

1. Kaiserhaus

0.02 MILES

This commanding neo-Romanesque palace, built from 1904 to 1910 for German Emperor Wilhelm II, now houses the Centrum Kultury Zamek.

2. Monument to the Victims of June 1956

0.08 MILES

On Plac Mickiewicza you’ll find one of Poznań's most significant memorials, which commemorates the ill-fated workers' protest of 1956. The monument,…

3. National Museum

0.45 MILES

This museum houses an extensive collection of Polish and European art displayed across numerous rooms. Polish painting of the last two centuries is…

4. Castle

0.51 MILES

Originally constructed in 1249 and destroyed in WWII, this impressively rebuilt structure today houses the Museum of Applied Arts.

5. Franciscan Church

0.52 MILES

Construction of this richly decorated baroque church was begun in 1674 and completed only in 1757. Highlights are its magnificent frescoes, including…

6. Museum of Applied Arts

0.52 MILES

Housed within Poznań’s castle (which looks more like a palace), this museum’s collection includes furniture, gold and silverware, glass, ceramics, weapons…

8. Wielkopolska Military Museum

0.62 MILES

Showcases arms from Poland’s many conflicts, dating from the 11th century to the present. Upstairs (exhibit 3) is a rare 16th-century rapier from Milan.