On Plac Mickiewicza you’ll find one of Poznań's most significant memorials, which commemorates the ill-fated workers' protest of 1956. The monument, consisting of two 20m-tall crosses bound together, was unveiled on 28 June 1981, the 25th anniversary of the strike, at a ceremony attended by more than 100,000 people. It's a huge, evocative landmark, similar to Gdańsk's Monument to the Fallen Shipyard Workers.