This splendid 45-hectare park adjoins Wilanów Palace and contains a variety of landscaping. The central part comprises a manicured, two-level baroque Italian garden, which extends from the palace down to the lake; the south is Anglo-Chinese in design; the northern section is an English landscape park. There's also a Renaissance-inspired rose garden. Last entry is 30 minutes before closing time.

Also in the park is the Orangery, which houses an art gallery displaying temporary exhibitions. Each winter the gardens are transformed at night by illumination into the Royal Garden of Light.