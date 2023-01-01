Museum of Hunting & Horsemanship

The museum's collection is split across two park buildings dating from the 1820s. The Cantonists' Barracks features natural-history-style displays of stuffed forest animals, birds and trophy heads, alongside the antique weapons used to kill them – either fascinating or horrific depending on your views about hunting. In the Kubicki Stables are a dozen historical horse-drawn vehicles, including carriages and a sleigh, as well as horse equipment used on aristocratic estates.

The museum is within Łazienki Park.