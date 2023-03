Interesting and creatively quirky arts events, including exhibitions, performance art and large-scale installations, are all staged within the Ujazdów Castle. The current building is a 1970s recreation of the castle as it was in its 18th-century guise, but there has been a fort on the bluff above the Vistula here since the 13th century.

Also in the castle are a couple of good cafes, the fine Art Bookstore and the art-house cinema Kino.Lab.