Designed in 1907 by Wacław Szymanowski, this fabulous art nouveau bronze statue wasn't erected until 1926. Such was its symbolic power to Poles that it was blown up by the occupying Germans in 1940. Fortunately, the statue mould survived WWII so a copy could be resurrected in Łazienki Park in 1958.

Piano concerts of the composer's music are held beside the statue every summer on Sundays.