A pleasant spot to hang out is this charming wooded enclave in the heart of Warsaw. The colony of some 20-odd Finnish wooden cottages have been here since 1945 and host a variety of organisations that stage various public events throughout the year – see Open Jazdów's Facebook page for more details.

Jazdów's history goes back to the immediate post-WWII years when there was a desperate need for accommodation in the ruined city. Finland had been forced to pay reparations to the USSR after the war, which took the form of the wooden cottages. Moscow, in turn, gifted the homes to Poland. They have survived today thanks to community efforts to preserve them in the face of city plans to redevelop the area.