Myślewicki Palace

Fully renovated in 2018, this compact and semi-circular-shaped palace was designed by Domenico Merlini in 1774. The interiors preserve the decor from the times of King Stanisław August Poniatowski, including original polychrome landscape views of Rome and Italy by Jan Bogumił Plersch.

A fascinating Cold War–era footnote is that between 1958 and 1970 the palace hosted dozens of meetings between representatives of communist China and the USA in order to further diplomatic relations between the countries.