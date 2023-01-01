Polish poster art is outstanding and this museum's collection numbers over 36,000, with an additional 26,000 artistic, advertising and propaganda prints from around the world. Only a fraction of these are shown at any one time, but exhibitions change regularly. There's also a great selection of posters, postcards and books to buy.

The museum, which is a branch of the National Museum, is housed in a distinctive example of Polish modernist architecture standing where the stables of Wilanów Palace once were.