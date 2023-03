A serene escape from the city is this park and Palladian palace (known as the 'Rabbit House') that showcases the National Museum's collection of works by the sculptor Xawery Dunikowski (1875–1964). Several times a year temporary exhibitions on themes connected with sculpture are staged here. Between April and early December you'll see many works by Dunikowski in the grounds surrounding the museum.

There's also a pleasant cafe in the museum with outdoor seating.