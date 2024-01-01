St Anne's Church

Warsaw

A church has stood on this spot since the 14th century, but the neo-rennaissance St Anne's you see today dates to 1870. The tombs of the Potocki and Branicki families, one-time owners of Wilanów Palace, are here as well as a giant mammoth bone, discovered on the site when the foundations of the building were being laid.

