Janowiec Museum

Situated within the 16th-century Janowiec Castle, this museum has a few rooms given over to temporary exhibitions and contemporary art, as well as a viewing platform offering a wide perspective of the castle and the surrounding countryside. In the park beside the castle is a manor house from the 1760s (another part of the museum), which offers insights into how Polish nobility lived. Janowiec is a great day trip from Kazimierz Dolny, come by ferry and walk up to the castle.