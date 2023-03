The only significant remnant of the fortified walls that once surrounded the Old Town is the 14th-century Gothic Kraków Gate, built during the reign of Kazimierz III Wielki following the Mongol attack in 1341. It received its octagonal Renaissance superstructure in the 16th century, and its baroque crown in 1782. These days it's home to the Historical Museum of Lublin and its small collection of documents and photographs of the town's history.