The old Jewish cemetery, established in 1541, has 30-odd readable tombstones, including the oldest Jewish tombstone in Poland in its original location. The graveyard is on a hill between ul Sienna and ul Kalinowszczyzna, about 700m to the east of the bus terminal. It is surrounded by a wall and the gate is locked, get keys at the Hotel Ilan. Amidst the old trees, there is a good view of the site of the former Jewish community around the castle.

Though the cemetery is small, it holds the remains of several distinguished rabbis and scholars of the local community. These include Yaakov Yitzhak Horowitz, known as the Seer of Lublin, who died in 1815.