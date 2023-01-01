Originally a Gothic complex founded by King Kazimierz III Wielki in 1342, the Dominican Priory was rebuilt in Renaissance style after it was ravaged by fire in 1575. Two historic highlights inside the church are the Chapel of the Firlej Family (1615), containing family members’ tombstones, and the Tyszkiewicz Chapel (1645−59), with impressive Renaissance stucco work. Outside of the south end of the complex is a small and pretty park with great views over the city.

For an insight into 18th-century Lublin, note the large historical painting The Fire of Lublin, which depicts a devastating fire of 1719 that destroyed much of the city. It's in the Szaniawski family chapel to your right as you enter the church.