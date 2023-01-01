Lublin Village Museum

This well-designed open-air museum, 5km west of the centre on the Warsaw road, covers an undulating terrain of 25 hectares. Appearing as a traditional village of numerous buildings with fully equipped interiors, there is a fine manor house, a windmill, an Orthodox church and a carved timber gate (1903) designed by Stanisław Witkiewicz. Watch for special exhibits and cultural events. To get there from the centre, take bus 18 from the corner of ul 3 Maja and ul Żołnierzy Niepodległej (3.20zł).