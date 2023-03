A Jewish orphanage was established in this building in the 1860s. On 24 March 1942, the Nazis rounded up over 100 children here, most still in their bedclothes, and took them, along with three adult caregivers who insisted on staying with the terrified children to comfort them, to a sandlot in east Lublin and killed them. A recent memorial marks the spot. In 1948, the children's remains were moved to the New Jewish Cemetery, where there is a memorial.

Today the building is a youth centre.