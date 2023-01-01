The new Jewish Cemetery, founded in 1829, is the resting place of 52,000 Jews who were buried here until 1942. The cemetery was mostly destroyed by the Germans during WWII (who used tombstones in the construction of parts of Majdanek extermination camp). Broken tombstones are piled around the cemetery. Pick up keys at the Hotel Ilan. Note the memorial above the remains of the children from the Jewish orphanage killed in 1942.

The cemetery is situated 1km north of the Old Jewish Cemetery. Construction of the road by the cemetery actually wrecked a portion of the graveyard the Nazis hadn't destroyed.