Today it's a grassy open space amidst housing projects. In 1942, it was a sandlot where over 100 Jewish children from Lublin's Jewish orphanage were killed by the Germans on 24 March. Many were first beaten, none was older than 12. The city recently erected a small memorial here at the behest of the cultural group Theatr NN. In 1948, the children's remains were moved to a memorial at the New Jewish Cemetery.