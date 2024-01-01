The watchtower, 100m uphill from the castle, dates from the end of the 13th century and is one of the oldest defensive structures of its kind in the country. The building's primary purpose was as a watchtower to protect an important river crossing in this area. These days, you can climb to the top to take in sweeping views of the river and valley.
29.16 MILES
Majdanek concentration camp, where tens of thousands of people, mainly Jews, were murdered by the Germans during WWII, lies on the outskirts of Lublin –…
27.6 MILES
The old Jewish cemetery, established in 1541, has 30-odd readable tombstones, including the oldest Jewish tombstone in Poland in its original location…
2.55 MILES
Situated within the 16th-century Janowiec Castle, this museum has a few rooms given over to temporary exhibitions and contemporary art, as well as a…
0.76 MILES
Over the centuries, Kazimierz Dolny had a significant Jewish population, and in the decades leading up to WWII as much as half the population was Jewish…
0.36 MILES
This 1635 townhouse built for the Celej family is a branch of the Vistula River Museum. The focus is on art and several rooms on the upper floor are…
27.25 MILES
This gate leads from the castle area into the Old Town and was traditionally referred to as the 'Jewish' gate, since until WWII it also separated the main…
27.32 MILES
Lublin’s royal castle dates to the 12th century, though it's been rebuilt many times since; the oldest surviving part is the impressive Romanesque round…
27.28 MILES
Originally a Gothic complex founded by King Kazimierz III Wielki in 1342, the Dominican Priory was rebuilt in Renaissance style after it was ravaged by…
0.13 MILES
Above the parish church along ul Zamkowa is what's left of Kazimierz Dolny’s castle. Originally built in 1341 as a stronghold against the Tatar incursion,…
0.19 MILES
Uphill from the parish church, a path to the right leads to the Hill of Three Crosses, where the namesake crosses stand to commemorate victims of the…
0.22 MILES
The Gothic parish church presiding over the Rynek was built in the mid-14th century, and remodelled when Renaissance styles swept Poland in the 16th…
0.25 MILES
Another branch of the Vistula River Museum, the natural history museum is housed near the river in a massive 1591 granary. Due to reopen in 2019 after…
5. Houses of the Przybyła Brothers
0.32 MILES
The massively restored two adjoining Houses of the Przybyła Brothers, built in 1615 by brothers Mikołaj and Krzysztof, feature rich Renaissance, mannerist…
0.32 MILES
The baroque-style Gdańsk House, dating from 1795, is one of the most architecturally important buildings on the city's main square.
0.33 MILES
The main branch of the museum has a great model showing how Kazimierz Dolny looked in 1910. There's a good bookstore with local history and art books…
