Uphill from the parish church, a path to the right leads to the Hill of Three Crosses, where the namesake crosses stand to commemorate victims of the plagues that swept through the town in the 18th century. There's some historical debate about the relationship between the crosses and the epidemics, as some historians believe the site was created to ward off the plague and cholera epidemics. Whatever the origin of the name, the hill affords sensational views.