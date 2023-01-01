The Gothic parish church presiding over the Rynek was built in the mid-14th century, and remodelled when Renaissance styles swept Poland in the 16th century. The ornate wooden organ from 1620 sounds as lavish as it looks; organ recitals are often held here. Note the Renaissance choir stalls in the chancel and the stucco decoration of the nave’s vault, a classic example of Lublin-Renaissance style and typical of the region. Be sure to look up at the stag-antler chandelier.