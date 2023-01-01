Over the centuries, Kazimierz Dolny had a significant Jewish population, and in the decades leading up to WWII as much as half the population was Jewish. While few traces of this community can be seen today, the Jewish Cemetery, outside of the centre, is moving and highly recommended. At the front of the cemetery is a monument to the community, assembled in 1984 from several hundred tombstone fragments. It's located 1.3km from the Rynek on the road to Opole Lubelskie.