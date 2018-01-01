Welcome to Panay

For most visitors to the Philippines, Panay is the island they land on in order to get to the famous White Beach on Boracay. But what does Panay have to offer? Think of it as distinct provinces, as the locals do. In the northwest, Aklan Province (which includes Boracay) is best known for hosting the amazing Ati-Atihan Festival in its capital, Kalibo. Northeast, Capiz Province, has long been known for the fishponds dotting its capital, Roxas, and for the seafood on nearby Baybay Beach. Antique, on the west coast, is the least developed province, making exploration doubly interesting; ecotourism is taking hold among its lovely mountains and crystal-clear rivers. Iloilo Province, to the east, has the most sophisticated city on Panay, and also the nearby island of Guimaras, with aquamarine waters and mango farms. All this can be stitched together by circumnavigating Panay on its excellent road network.

Pick somewhere different to go for your next adventure – like, really different. These ten days in the gorgeous northern half of the Philippines will stay with you forever. Meander down the streets of Manila, trek through remote villages to see stunningly green rice terraces, learn about unusual and historic traditions like the hanging coffins of Sagada, and then wrap it all up by blissing out on the tiny beach paradise of Boracay Island, which may honestly have some of the best beaches you’ve ever seen. We swear.
This 17-day trip brings together the very best of Filipino culture and hospitality with its simply perfect island beaches. Begin by heading north to explore remote villages and see stunningly green rice terraces. Then island-hop around Siquijor, Bohol, and Cebu, snorkelling and swimming to your heart's content. Check out idyllic Boracay and swim with whale sharks off the coast (seasonally). With two unique homestays to experience the warmth of the Philippines and its welcoming people, this tour is an experience you'll talk about for years to come.
For travellers looking for a strange and beautiful adventure, this island-hopping adventure will show you the best of the Philippines’ nature, beaches, and cultural life. Roam Bohol’s famous Chocolate Hills (not suitable for consumption), snorkel with massive whale sharks in the clearest of clear blue waters (if the season is right), roam through exotic Manila and historic Cebu, chill out in laid-back Siquijor, and soak up the beach vibes of Boracay. From interacting with local communities to lots of free time built in, this trip is both meaningful and liberating. So go on and feel free.
