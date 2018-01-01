Welcome to Panay
Philippines–Manila to Boracay on a Shoestring
Pick somewhere different to go for your next adventure – like, really different. These ten days in the gorgeous northern half of the Philippines will stay with you forever. Meander down the streets of Manila, trek through remote villages to see stunningly green rice terraces, learn about unusual and historic traditions like the hanging coffins of Sagada, and then wrap it all up by blissing out on the tiny beach paradise of Boracay Island, which may honestly have some of the best beaches you’ve ever seen. We swear.
Northern Philippines & Islands on a Shoestring
This 17-day trip brings together the very best of Filipino culture and hospitality with its simply perfect island beaches. Begin by heading north to explore remote villages and see stunningly green rice terraces. Then island-hop around Siquijor, Bohol, and Cebu, snorkelling and swimming to your heart's content. Check out idyllic Boracay and swim with whale sharks off the coast (seasonally). With two unique homestays to experience the warmth of the Philippines and its welcoming people, this tour is an experience you'll talk about for years to come.
Islands of the Philippines on a Shoestring
For travellers looking for a strange and beautiful adventure, this island-hopping adventure will show you the best of the Philippines’ nature, beaches, and cultural life. Roam Bohol’s famous Chocolate Hills (not suitable for consumption), snorkel with massive whale sharks in the clearest of clear blue waters (if the season is right), roam through exotic Manila and historic Cebu, chill out in laid-back Siquijor, and soak up the beach vibes of Boracay. From interacting with local communities to lots of free time built in, this trip is both meaningful and liberating. So go on and feel free.