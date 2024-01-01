Navalas has the only heritage church on the island – quaint Spanish-era Navales Church (1880) is made of coral blocks blackened by the years. The much-photographed summer retreat of the wealthy López family, Roca Encantada (Enchanted Rock), lies nearby, just off Navalas beach. Navalas is a P400 tricycle ride from Jordan.
Navalas
Panay
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.34 MILES
A massive banyan tree looms atmospherically over the entrance to this grand home built in 1803 by Philippines VP Fernando Lopez (Mariquit was his wife's…
19.81 MILES
This stately house contains an astonishing private art collection, as well as antiques belonging to one of Silay's principal families. The house is owned…
Negros Forests & Ecological Foundation
17.77 MILES
A zoo with a difference, this foundation seeks to preserve endangered animals endemic to Negros. It houses mostly birds, including an extraordinary…
9.01 MILES
Iloilo's most famous historic home resembles the White House. You'll need to give three days' notice of your visit.
19.82 MILES
Spelunkers take note: this 847-hectare old-growth forest 33km north of Iloilo has dozens of caves, of which six are open to the public, all within 3km of…
19.65 MILES
Set on lovely manicured grounds surrounded by sugar plantations, the RUINS is an early-20th-century Italianate mansion originally built by a local sugar…
8.64 MILES
Offers a worthwhile display on the indigenous Ati (Negrito) people and a collection of old pinya (pineapple fibre) weavings, for which the area is famous…
19.88 MILES
On the main road through town, the silver-domed, Romanesque Church of San Diego (1927) is topped by a crucifix that, when lit at night, is visible far out…
Nearby Panay attractions
8.38 MILES
A lovely historic church in downtown Iloilo.
8.46 MILES
For the best view of the old city, climb to the roof above the 7th floor – ask the guard for permission. You'll be surprised how different it appears…
8.64 MILES
Offers a worthwhile display on the indigenous Ati (Negrito) people and a collection of old pinya (pineapple fibre) weavings, for which the area is famous…
9.01 MILES
Iloilo's most famous historic home resembles the White House. You'll need to give three days' notice of your visit.
9.02 MILES
Originally founded during the American colonial period in 1904.
9.21 MILES
One of Iloilo's grand historic homes, now a school.
9.31 MILES
A lonely old figure standing high and handsome on the edge of Jaro's Belfry Plaza.
9.34 MILES
A massive banyan tree looms atmospherically over the entrance to this grand home built in 1803 by Philippines VP Fernando Lopez (Mariquit was his wife's…