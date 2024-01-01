Navalas

Navalas has the only heritage church on the island – quaint Spanish-era Navales Church (1880) is made of coral blocks blackened by the years. The much-photographed summer retreat of the wealthy López family, Roca Encantada (Enchanted Rock), lies nearby, just off Navalas beach. Navalas is a P400 tricycle ride from Jordan.

