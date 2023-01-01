Bulabog Puti-An National Park

Spelunkers take note: this 847-hectare old-growth forest 33km north of Iloilo has dozens of caves, of which six are open to the public, all within 3km of the park entrance. It also has about 40km of trails and the Nautod Wall, a popular rock-climbing site. Secure a guide (P200) at the park office.

The park office also rents two basic open-air cottages (suggested donation P250), or you can pitch your own tent. There's plenty of drinking water, but bring your own food. And do beware of the deadly green pit viper, which likes to curl around the tree by the ranger's hut.

The park entrance is a rough tricycle (P120, 20 minutes) or single (motorcycle taxi; P100, 10 minutes) ride from the town of Dingle: take the Iloilo–Kalibo bus to Pototan or Tabugon, and continue by tricycle (P10 to P15). There are also slow and infrequent jeepneys to Dingle from the Tagbac terminal in Iloilo. The rock-climbing area is 2km off the road between Dingle and the National Hwy; contact the Iloilo Mountaineering Club for more detailed information.