A massive banyan tree looms atmospherically over the entrance to this grand home built in 1803 by Philippines VP Fernando Lopez (Mariquit was his wife's nickname). Photos of meetings with Emperor Hirohito, Chiang Kai-shek, Generalissimo Franco, Lyndon Johnson and others are a fascinating step back in time. You can turn up without prior notice, however you might need to shout to get a caretaker's attention.