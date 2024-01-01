Iloilo Esplanade

This riverside walkway is a credit to the city, which had to move mountains to build it. It's 1.3km long, made of brick paving stones, and for pedestrians only.

  • Miagao Church

    Miagao Church

    21.98 MILES

    Built between 1787–97, this impressive church, with its striking pyramidal towers, served as a fortress against Muslim raiders. Damaged over the years by…

  • Casa Mariquit

    Casa Mariquit

    1.69 MILES

    A massive banyan tree looms atmospherically over the entrance to this grand home built in 1803 by Philippines VP Fernando Lopez (Mariquit was his wife's…

  • Hofileña Heritage House

    Hofileña Heritage House

    29.43 MILES

    This stately house contains an astonishing private art collection, as well as antiques belonging to one of Silay's principal families. The house is owned…

  • Negros Forests & Ecological Foundation

    Negros Forests & Ecological Foundation

    27.11 MILES

    A zoo with a difference, this foundation seeks to preserve endangered animals endemic to Negros. It houses mostly birds, including an extraordinary…

  • Nelly's Garden

    Nelly's Garden

    1.19 MILES

    Iloilo's most famous historic home resembles the White House. You'll need to give three days' notice of your visit.

  • Bulabog Puti-An National Park

    Bulabog Puti-An National Park

    23.55 MILES

    Spelunkers take note: this 847-hectare old-growth forest 33km north of Iloilo has dozens of caves, of which six are open to the public, all within 3km of…

  • RUINS

    RUINS

    29.2 MILES

    Set on lovely manicured grounds surrounded by sugar plantations, the RUINS is an early-20th-century Italianate mansion originally built by a local sugar…

  • Museo Iloilo

    Museo Iloilo

    1.05 MILES

    Offers a worthwhile display on the indigenous Ati (Negrito) people and a collection of old pinya (pineapple fibre) weavings, for which the area is famous…

1. St Anne's Church

0.67 MILES

This historic neo-Gothic church is interestingly sometimes referred to as 'the feminist church' because there are only sculptures of female saints on…

6. Jaro Belfry

1.5 MILES

A lonely old figure standing high and handsome on the edge of Jaro's Belfry Plaza.

7. City Hall

1.51 MILES

For the best view of the old city, climb to the roof above the 7th floor – ask the guard for permission. You'll be surprised how different it appears…