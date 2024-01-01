This riverside walkway is a credit to the city, which had to move mountains to build it. It's 1.3km long, made of brick paving stones, and for pedestrians only.
Iloilo Esplanade
Iloilo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.98 MILES
Built between 1787–97, this impressive church, with its striking pyramidal towers, served as a fortress against Muslim raiders. Damaged over the years by…
1.69 MILES
A massive banyan tree looms atmospherically over the entrance to this grand home built in 1803 by Philippines VP Fernando Lopez (Mariquit was his wife's…
29.43 MILES
This stately house contains an astonishing private art collection, as well as antiques belonging to one of Silay's principal families. The house is owned…
Negros Forests & Ecological Foundation
27.11 MILES
A zoo with a difference, this foundation seeks to preserve endangered animals endemic to Negros. It houses mostly birds, including an extraordinary…
1.19 MILES
Iloilo's most famous historic home resembles the White House. You'll need to give three days' notice of your visit.
23.55 MILES
Spelunkers take note: this 847-hectare old-growth forest 33km north of Iloilo has dozens of caves, of which six are open to the public, all within 3km of…
29.2 MILES
Set on lovely manicured grounds surrounded by sugar plantations, the RUINS is an early-20th-century Italianate mansion originally built by a local sugar…
1.05 MILES
Offers a worthwhile display on the indigenous Ati (Negrito) people and a collection of old pinya (pineapple fibre) weavings, for which the area is famous…
Nearby Iloilo attractions
0.67 MILES
This historic neo-Gothic church is interestingly sometimes referred to as 'the feminist church' because there are only sculptures of female saints on…
0.71 MILES
Originally founded during the American colonial period in 1904.
1.45 MILES
This impressive cathedral is the seat of the Catholic diocese in western Visayas.
1.5 MILES
A lonely old figure standing high and handsome on the edge of Jaro's Belfry Plaza.
1.51 MILES
For the best view of the old city, climb to the roof above the 7th floor – ask the guard for permission. You'll be surprised how different it appears…
1.58 MILES
A lovely historic church in downtown Iloilo.