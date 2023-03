Known as the 'Pink House' (1908), this museum looks like the owner left yesterday. In the back room are old photos of beauty-pageant winners from the 1940s and '50s, and a glass case filled with dozens of Ken and Barbie dolls in traditional Filipino costume, including General MacArthur Ken reenacting the (staged) Leyte landing, and Imelda Marcos Barbie surrounded by dozens of shoes.