This series of seven scenic cascades at the end of the TEA Park road can be ascended one by one, offering some fine swimming holes (the third tier is especially good). The first fall (around 60ft) is reached after a pleasant 30-minute hike alongside pretty rice terraces; get your required guide at the barangay booth (P100 for five people). Reaching the upper falls involves climbing a steep stairway. Rappelling might be possible here again in the near future.