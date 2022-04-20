Boracay

Philippines, Boracay Island

Overview

While only 7km tall and at its bikini line 500m wide, tiny Boracay is the Philippines' top tourist draw, fuelled by explosive growth and a tsunami of hype. The influx of visitors caused the Philippines government to temporarily close Boracay to tourists for six months. This 'rehabilitation' period, was used to restore the island to its former glory and it has since reopened with a limit on the number of daily visitors.The centre of the action is dreamy White Beach, a 4km, postcard-perfect stretch of sand lined from one end to the other with hotels, restaurants, bars and dive shops several blocks deep. The beach path is typically awash with visitors, including large groups of package tourists. The ocean is full of romantic paraws (an outrigger sailboat) giving rides; colourful parasails fill the air. After perfect sunsets, live music breaks out, and fire dancers twirl their batons.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  White Beach

    White Beach

    Boracay

    With its glorious, powdered-sugar sand, White Beach is the centre of the action in Boracay and the only sight most visitors ever see. Beach locations are…

  Mt Luho View Deck

    Mt Luho View Deck

    Boracay

    Looming high above the east coast, this viewpoint has stunning views across the island, though the steps up were designed for giants. The lush cross…

  • Station 1

    Station 1

    Boracay

    Old bangka arrival point; now a geographic reference point.

  Station 3

    Station 3

    Boracay

    Old bangka arrival point; now a geographic reference point.

  Station 2

    Station 2

    Boracay

    Old bangka arrival point; now a geographic reference point.

Articles

Latest stories from Boracay

Filter by interest:

Boracay's White Beach

Beaches

Chasing paradise: five alternatives to Boracay

Oct 30, 2018 • 5 min read

