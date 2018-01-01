Welcome to Cebu City
Bohol, Chocolate Hills, and Loboc River Cruise from Cebu
Your Bohol day trip begins with pickup from your Cebu hotel and a short trip to the port to catch the ferry over to Bohol Island. You’ll land in the island capital, Tagbilaran, and board an air-conditioned coach to tour Bohol’s scenic countryside.Your Bohol sightseeing tour takes in many sights, including the bronze statue known as the Blood Compact Monument, commemorating the first treaty of friendship between the Spanish and Filipinos. You’ll see the lush foliage of a forest of mahogany trees, prized for their timber, and pass villages surrounded by local nipa palms. Visit Baclayon Church and admire its traditional Spanish colonial architecture. Explore its neighboring museum with your guide to see historical relics dating back to the 16th century!Then head to the water to board a cruise on the Loboc River, and enjoy an authentic lunch of Filipino specialties served on board the boat, buffet-style. You’ll be serenaded by guitarists playing local folk songs as you dine and glide along the river. If you dare, step on stage and take part in one of this country's favorite pastimes - karaoke! Your guide will also help you spot tiny tarsiers playing on the riverbank – they’re not easy to find, as they’re the world’s smallest primate.After lunch, take a scenic tour through the island’s interior to Carmen, where you’ll visit the thousand or so rounded hills known as the Chocolate Hills. You’ll have fabulous views over Bohol Island from the Chocolate Hills viewpoint, with free time to browse the stalls clustered here. To remember this magnificent view, get creative and take an off-the-wall snapshot of yourself with the hills.Your Bohol tour ends with the return ferry ride from Tagbilaran to Cebu and return to your city hotel.
Cebu, Mactan Tour via Coach
9:00am - 10:00am Pick up time for Cebu City Hotel10:00am Departure at Cebu City going to Mactan.For Mactan / Lapu lapu area, designated pick up is only at Starbucks, Marina Mall between 10:30-11:00 AM 11:00am: Arrival at Mactan Shrine and Lapu-lapu Monument. The Mactan Shrine located in Mactan Island, Cebu is dedicated in honor of Lapu-Lapu, Ferdinand Magellan, and the Battle of Mactan.11:30am: Alegre Guitars Factory. Cebu is known as home of the best guitar craftsmen in the Philippines. Not only are the guitars delicately crafted, they are exceptionally durable, affordable, and of great quality.12:30pm: Lunch Buffet. Lunch buffet will be serve either at Pino Restaurant or Golden Peak Hotel.1:30pm: Arrival at Cebu Taoist Temple. Taoist temple located in Beverly Hills Subdivision of Cebu City, Philippines. The temple is built by Cebu's substantial Chinese community in 1972.2:00pm: Running Tour - Cebu Provincial Capitol. Located at the north end of Osmeaa Boulevard in Cebu City. It was designed by Juan M. Arellano, a known Filipino architect.2:30pm: Running Tour - Fuente Osmena Circle. In the heart of uptown Cebu City is a rotunda park with a picturesque fountain in the center. This is the famous Fuente Osmeaa Circle, which is a focal landmark for the Queen City of the South.3:00pm: Running Tour - Colon Street. A historical street in downtown Cebu City that is often called the oldest and the shortest national road in the Philippines. It is named after Cristabal Colan.3:30pm: Heritage of Cebu Monument. The Heritage of Cebu Monument is a tableau of sculptures made of concrete, bronze, brass and steel showing scenes about events and structures related to the history of Cebu.4:00pm: Yap- Sandiego Ancestral House. Yap-Sandiego Ancestral House was built sometime between 1675 and 1700. It was originally owned by a Chinese merchant named Don Juan Yap and his wife, Doaa Maria Florido.16:30Basilica Minore del Santo NinoThe oldest Roman Catholic church in the country, it is built on the spot where the image of the Santo Niao de Ceba was found during the expedition of Miguel Lapez de Legazpi.5:00pm: Magellan's Cross. Magellan's Cross is a Christian cross planted by Portuguese and Spanish explorers as ordered by Ferdinand Magellan upon arriving in Cebu in the Philippines on March 15,1521.5:30pm: Drop off at any Cebu Hotel or at Ayala Center Cebu (for all those guest staying at Mactan ). Guest staying at any Cebu City Hotel will be drop off for free. To all those guests staying at any Mactan hotel or resort, drop off will be at Ayala Center Cebu.
Bohol Tour: Chocolate Hills, Tarsier Spotting, River Cruise
Whale Shark Swimming Experience and Aguinid Falls from Cebu
Early morning departure from the hotel and board air-conditioned vehicle for a 3 to 4-hour travel will bring you to the town of Oslob passing by heritage houses, beautiful old churches and the green countryside. Upon arrival, proceed to the briefing area for a quick do's and don'ts session. Don on your swimwear and with your snorkel set at hand, board assigned paddle boats and row out to the sea with experienced boatmen. After a brief boat ride, swim and snorkel with these gentle giants for about 30 minutes. Freshen up and enjoy a seafood barbecue lunch by the beach. After lunch, stretch your legs with at Aguinid Falls before returning to your hotel.
Kawasan Falls and Mantayupan Falls in One Day from Cebu
A 2 hour drive from the city will bring you to Mantayupan Falls passing thru old Spanish houses, rice fields and the green countryside. Breathe in fresh air and enjoy a brief walk to the falls. Mantayupan has two water levels (14 and 98 meters) where a mini-hydro electric system has been installed to service the needs of the small town.The water is bluish green with the sun hitting the walls of the falls. Further down south is the majestic Kawasan Falls with 3 water levels for your maximum enjoyment. A 30-minute easy and enjoyable trek traversing through the wooden huts and across abandoned bridges, saying hello to the locals going about chores such as doing laundry, seeing children splashing and experiencing the coolness and freshness of this secret paradise makes this area a very popular getaway by the locals on weekends and holidays. A picnic lunch by the falls will be served.
3-Hour Small Group Cebu City Tour with Hotel Pickup
All Guests are picked up at the Turista Desk of Ayala Center Cebu. Turista Desk is at the ground floor of the New Wing of Ayala Center it is near Vero Moda Boutique and Aeropostale.Ayala Center is located at Cardinal Rosales Ave., Cebu Business Park 1:15pm Assembly at the Turista Desk of Ayala Center1:30pm Departure at Ayala Center2:00pm Arrival at Cebu Taoist Temple. The Taoist temple is located in Beverly Hills Subdivision of Cebu City, Philippines. The temple was built by Cebu's substantial Chinese community in 1972.2:30pm Running Tour - Cebu Provincial Capitol: Located at the north end of Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City. It was designed by Juan M. Arellano, a known Filipino architect.Fuente Osmena Circle: In the heart of uptown Cebu City, it is a rotunda park with a picturesque fountain in the center. This is the famous Fuente Osmeña Circle, which is a focal landmark for the Queen City of the South.Colon Street: A historical street in downtown Cebu City that is often called the oldest and the shortest national road in the Philippines. It is named after Cristóbal Colón.Heritage of Cebu Monument. The Heritage of Cebu Monument is a tableau of sculptures made of concrete, bronze, brass and steel showing scenes about events and structures related to the history of Cebu.3:00pm Yap- Sandiego Ancestral House. Yap-Sandiego Ancestral House was built sometime between 1675 and 1700. It was originally owned by a Chinese merchant named Don Juan Yap and his wife, Doña Maria Florido.3:30pm Basilica Minore del Santo Nino. The oldest Roman Catholic church in the country, it is built on the spot where the image of the Santo Niño de Cebú was found during the expedition of Miguel López de Legazpi.3:45pm Magellan's Cross. Magellan's Cross is a Christian cross planted by Portuguese and Spanish explorers as ordered by Ferdinand Magellan upon arriving in Cebu in the Philippines on March 15 , 1521.4:30pm Drop off at Ayala Center Turista Desk. Drop off at Ayala Center Turista Desk at the end of the tour.