Welcome to Vesterålen

Although the landscapes here aren't as dramatic as those in Lofoten, they tend to be much wilder and the forested mountainous regions of the island of Hinnøya are a unique corner of Norway's largely treeless northern coast. There are many reasons to visit, but our top three would be whale-watching from Andenes or Stø, a drive along Andøya's lovely west coast and a visit to the reborn hamlet of Nyksund.