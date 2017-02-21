Arctic Circle & Fjords by Rail

The Arctic Circle may sound like a chilly destination, but when you go in the summer, there’s plenty to see and do by the light of the midnight sun. Begin in Oslo and take two weeks via rail on this scenic train route, crossing above the Arctic Circle and travelling through the fjordland. Along the way, you’ll ride famous railways like Flåm, Lofoten, and Bergen, and engage in summer activities like rafting, kayaking, or canoeing. Seeing the fjords from a kayak rather than an oversized cruise ship is a brand new perspective – come realize it for yourself.