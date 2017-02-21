Welcome to Bodø
The town centre, rebuilt after being almost completely levelled by WWII bombing, is unexciting architecturally. The city's main charm lies in its backdrop of distant rugged peaks and vast skies. Dramatic islands that support the world's densest concentration of white-tailed sea eagles – not for nothing is Bodø known as the Sea Eagle Capital – dot the seas to the north.
Top experiences in Bodø
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Bodø activities
Northern Lights & Arctic Circle by Rail
If it’s a picturesque train journey through wintery mountains and past tiny Scandinavian towns you’re looking for, then check out our very own version of the Polar Express. On this scenic nine-day trip, you’ll start in Oslo and head up north to get a taste of the highlights of Lapland. Once you disembark, there’ll be plenty of opportunities to visit museums, take part in winter activities like snowshoeing and dogsledding, and get acquainted with small-town life.
Arctic Circle & Fjords by Rail
The Arctic Circle may sound like a chilly destination, but when you go in the summer, there’s plenty to see and do by the light of the midnight sun. Begin in Oslo and take two weeks via rail on this scenic train route, crossing above the Arctic Circle and travelling through the fjordland. Along the way, you’ll ride famous railways like Flåm, Lofoten, and Bergen, and engage in summer activities like rafting, kayaking, or canoeing. Seeing the fjords from a kayak rather than an oversized cruise ship is a brand new perspective – come realize it for yourself.