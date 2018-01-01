Welcome to Northern Highlands

You’ve officially escaped Central America’s backpacker superhighway and arrived in a place where colorful quetzals nest in misty cloud forests, and where Nicaragua’s best coffee and tobacco are cultivated with both capitalist zeal and collective spirit. With a little time and commitment you’ll duck into ancient, crumbling cathedrals; get pounded by countless waterfalls; explore recently discovered canyons; and pay tribute to the pirates, colonists, revolutionaries, artists and poets who were inspired by these fertile mountains and mingled with the humble, open-hearted people who’ve lived here for generations.

