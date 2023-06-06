Overview

The Caribbean coast’s biggest tourist draw is actually 43 miles (70km) offshore, on a pair of enchanting islands with crystalline coves, horseshoe bays and underwater caves. Great Corn is larger and peopled by a Creole population that lives in colorful wooden houses, many of which are sprinkled along the main road around the island. And though tourism is the second-largest industry, behind lobster fishing, you won’t see mega-developments here.