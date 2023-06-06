Corn Islands

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The sun rises and illuminates Pearl Lagoon's shoreline. This creole community is one of the main ports in Caribbean Nicaragua.

Overview

The Caribbean coast’s biggest tourist draw is actually 43 miles (70km) offshore, on a pair of enchanting islands with crystalline coves, horseshoe bays and underwater caves. Great Corn is larger and peopled by a Creole population that lives in colorful wooden houses, many of which are sprinkled along the main road around the island. And though tourism is the second-largest industry, behind lobster fishing, you won’t see mega-developments here.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Long Bay

    Long Bay

    Corn Islands

    This stunner of a beach arcs from a pile-up of local fishing pangas and lobster traps to a wild, jungle-covered headland at its far end. If you’re looking…

  • Culture House

    Culture House

    Corn Islands

    The museum in this wooden building next to the stadium won't hold your attention very long with its pictures of old beauty queens, preserved lobsters and…

  • Tarpon Channel

    Tarpon Channel

    Little Corn Island

    One of the best places to see hammerhead sharks in the Caribbean, this excellent intermediate dive site off the eastern side of Little Corn is a long…

  • Lighthouse

    Lighthouse

    Little Corn Island

    Little Corn's lighthouse is actually a metal tower that doesn't emit any light these days, but it does offer fine panoramas of the island and is a dreamy…

  • Southwest Bay

    Southwest Bay

    Corn Islands

    The most popular beach on Great Corn, Southwest Bay has calmer, more sheltered water than at most other beaches on the island, though the area is more…

  • Otto Beach

    Otto Beach

    Little Corn Island

    The island's most popular beach, Otto boasts multicolored waters perfect for swimming and a fun young crowd. Here you'll find the island's fanciest…

  • Quinn Hill

    Quinn Hill

    Corn Islands

    This remote hillside is where Spanish artist Rafael Trénor has installed a cube (the lower half is buried to make it look like a pyramid) symbolizing one…

  • Cocal Beach

    Cocal Beach

    Little Corn Island

    A long stretch of white sand fronted by brilliant turquoise waters. Cocal has lost a lot of its mass through erosion but is still a fine place for a…

View more attractions

Go Beyond

Corn Islands and beyond

Beyond Corn Islands