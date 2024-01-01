Lighthouse

Little Corn Island

Little Corn's lighthouse is actually a metal tower that doesn't emit any light these days, but it does offer fine panoramas of the island and is a dreamy spot to watch the sunset. You'll need to climb the somewhat terrifying ladder for the view, though – definitely not for the fainthearted.

