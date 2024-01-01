Little Corn's lighthouse is actually a metal tower that doesn't emit any light these days, but it does offer fine panoramas of the island and is a dreamy spot to watch the sunset. You'll need to climb the somewhat terrifying ladder for the view, though – definitely not for the fainthearted.
10.15 MILES
This stunner of a beach arcs from a pile-up of local fishing pangas and lobster traps to a wild, jungle-covered headland at its far end. If you’re looking…
0.73 MILES
One of the best places to see hammerhead sharks in the Caribbean, this excellent intermediate dive site off the eastern side of Little Corn is a long…
10.73 MILES
The most popular beach on Great Corn, Southwest Bay has calmer, more sheltered water than at most other beaches on the island, though the area is more…
0.69 MILES
The island's most popular beach, Otto boasts multicolored waters perfect for swimming and a fun young crowd. Here you'll find the island's fanciest…
0.65 MILES
A long stretch of white sand fronted by brilliant turquoise waters. Cocal has lost a lot of its mass through erosion but is still a fine place for a…
0.93 MILES
Really just the southern extension of Cocal Beach, Iguana boasts a solid stretch of sand as it is protected by the headland.
10.82 MILES
This remote hillside is where Spanish artist Rafael Trénor has installed a cube (the lower half is buried to make it look like a pyramid) symbolizing one…
9.23 MILES
Walk up the dirt trail behind the Sunrise Hotel in South End past the banana groves and you will be rewarded with panoramic views from Mt Pleasant,…
0.63 MILES
