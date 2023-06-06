Shop
Ometepe never fails to impress. Its twin volcanic peaks ('fire' and 'water'), rising up out of Lago de Nicaragua, have captured the imagination of everyone from precolonial Aztecs (who thought they’d found the promised land) to Mark Twain (who waxed lyrical about it in his book Travels with Mr Brown) – not to mention the relatively few travelers who make it out here. The island’s fertile volcanic soil, clean waters, wide beaches, wildlife population, off-the-beaten track farmstays, archaeological sites and dramatic profile are quickly propelling it up traveler must-see lists.
Isla de Ometepe
Climbing this 1394m volcano is challenging but worthwhile. Guides are required for the seven- to eight-hour round-trip trek (with four to five hours of…
Isla de Ometepe
This massive (and active) volcano is an Ometepe landmark. The seven- to 10-hour hike up loose volcanic stone to the summit of this looming peak can be…
Isla de Ometepe
The excellent Museo Numismástico (Money Museum) documents the troubled history of the Nicaraguan economy through its coins and banknotes. Across the road,…
Isla de Ometepe
Rich with wildlife and fringed with black-sand beaches, this wooded ecological reserve is a quiet spot for hiking, birdwatching and taking a dip in the…
Isla de Ometepe
The village's main attraction is this museum packed with information (in Spanish) about the island. (Though you’ll find a much more comprehensive…
Isla de Ometepe
This stunning 40m waterfall is one of the jewels of the island. The 3.7km trail begins at the Estación Biológica de Ometepe. You can drive 2.2km up to the…
Isla de Ometepe
Just outside the town of Esquipulas, this well-signed sand spit stretches out into the lake for more than 1km at the height of the dry season, when lake…
Isla de Ometepe
Close to Altagracia, this island, basically a plantain finca (farm) gone feral, is rarely visited despite being a fantastic place for birdwatching. If you…