This stunning 40m waterfall is one of the jewels of the island. The 3.7km trail begins at the Estación Biológica de Ometepe. You can drive 2.2km up to the parking area, from where it’s a 30- to 40-minute hike up to the waterfall, with a steep scramble near the end. At the top, the cascade tumbles down a sheer, mossy rock face into a cold pool that's fabulous for a dip on a hot day.