Rich with wildlife and fringed with black-sand beaches, this wooded ecological reserve is a quiet spot for hiking, birdwatching and taking a dip in the lake. There are three trails, totalling 4km in length; a flat one suitable for wheelchairs and two more strenuous ones. You're likely to have them mostly to yourself and are likely to spot monkeys and a plethora of birds. The enchanted city of Chico Largo is said to lie beneath the Laguna Charco Verde.