Nuestra Señor de Rescate

The most striking church in town has been repainted a brilliant purple with a mix that uses huevos de amor (fertilized chicken eggs) donated by parishioners. It’s a national historic landmark, and the destination of an annual caravan of some 150 carretas (wooden ox carts) from Masaya each year. They arrive on April 23, the anniversary of San Jorge’s miraculous appearance on the coast of Lago de Nicaragua. The ensuing fiestas patronales include parades, rodeos and several ceremonial dances.