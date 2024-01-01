Galería de Arte Casa de Artista

Isla de Ometepe

Near the beach, local artist Abel shows off his work – from nudes and still life to landscapes. Swing by and have a look; it's signposted from the main road.

  • Laguna de Apoyo and Mombacho Volcano

    Reserva Natural Volcán Mombacho

    27.93 MILES

    It’s been a few decades since this 1345m volcano, the defining feature of the Granada skyline, has acted up, but it is still most certainly active and…

  • Volcán Maderas

    Volcán Maderas

    14 MILES

    Climbing this 1394m volcano is challenging but worthwhile. Guides are required for the seven- to eight-hour round-trip trek (with four to five hours of…

  • Volcán Concepción

    Volcán Concepción

    6.35 MILES

    This massive (and active) volcano is an Ometepe landmark. The seven- to 10-hour hike up loose volcanic stone to the summit of this looming peak can be…

  • Museos El Ceibo

    Museos El Ceibo

    2.95 MILES

    The excellent Museo Numismástico (Money Museum) documents the troubled history of the Nicaraguan economy through its coins and banknotes. Across the road,…

  • Cascada San Ramón

    Cascada San Ramón

    14.26 MILES

    This stunning 40m waterfall is one of the jewels of the island. The 3.7km trail begins at the Estación Biológica de Ometepe. You can drive 2.2km up to the…

  • Refugio de Vida Silvestre La Flor

    Refugio de Vida Silvestre La Flor

    25.41 MILES

    One of the principal laying grounds for endangered olive ridley and leatherback turtles, this wildlife refuge (locally called by its shorter name, 'La…

  • Cristo de la Misericordia

    Cristo de la Misericordia

    20.37 MILES

    This 25m statue of Jesus – one of the tallest in the world – overlooks the town from its perch 2km to the north. Take the one-hour hike up from the north…

  • Museo de Antropología e Historia

    Museo de Antropología e Historia

    9.47 MILES

    If you have some time to kill in town, this 200-year-old house is the place to go. Inside you'll find some moth-eaten taxidermy, a wall of myths and…

