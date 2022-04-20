Granada

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Cathedral of Granada, Nicaragua

Getty Images

Overview

Nicaragua's oldest town is also its most beguiling. It’s no wonder many travelers use the city as a base, spending at least a day bopping along cobblestone roads from church to church in the city center, then venturing out into the countryside for trips to nearby attractions.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Convento y Museo San Francisco

    Convento y Museo San Francisco

    Granada

    One of the oldest churches in Central America, Convento San Francisco boasts a robin's egg–blue birthday-cake facade and houses both an important convent…

  • Museo de Chocolate

    Museo de Chocolate

    Granada

    Granada's new chocolate museum is excellent if you're traveling with children: the 'beans to bar' chocolate workshop, where participants learn to roast…

  • Nicaragua, Granada, Iglesia de la Merced

    Iglesia La Merced

    Granada

    Perhaps the most beautiful church in the city, this landmark was built in 1534. Most come here for the spectacular views from the bell tower – especially…

  • Antigua Estación del Ferrocarril

    Antigua Estación del Ferrocarril

    Granada

    Nine long blocks north of town along Calle Atravesada you’ll find Parque Sandino, next to the old train station, now a technical vocational school. It was…

  • Fresh vegetables at market

    Mercado Municipal

    Granada

    Head to the overflowing and lively Mercado Municipal, a neoclassical building constructed in 1892, for a chance to observe locals haggling over fresh…

  • Cementerio de Granada

    Cementerio de Granada

    Granada

    Used between 1876 and 1922, this beautiful cemetery on Granada's outskirts has lots of picturesque mausoleums and tombs, including those of six Nicaraguan…

  • Catedral de Granada

    Catedral de Granada

    Granada

    The cathedral, on the east side of the plaza, was originally built in 1583 but has been destroyed countless times since. This most recent version, built…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Granada

Food

How to eat like a Nicaraguan

Apr 15, 2016 • 6 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Granada