Getty Images
Nicaragua's oldest town is also its most beguiling. It’s no wonder many travelers use the city as a base, spending at least a day bopping along cobblestone roads from church to church in the city center, then venturing out into the countryside for trips to nearby attractions.
Convento y Museo San Francisco
Granada
One of the oldest churches in Central America, Convento San Francisco boasts a robin's egg–blue birthday-cake facade and houses both an important convent…
Granada
Granada's new chocolate museum is excellent if you're traveling with children: the 'beans to bar' chocolate workshop, where participants learn to roast…
Granada
Perhaps the most beautiful church in the city, this landmark was built in 1534. Most come here for the spectacular views from the bell tower – especially…
Antigua Estación del Ferrocarril
Granada
Nine long blocks north of town along Calle Atravesada you’ll find Parque Sandino, next to the old train station, now a technical vocational school. It was…
Casa de los Leones & Fundación Casa de los Tres Mundos
Granada
Founded in 1986 by Ernesto Cardenal, the Fundación Casa de los Tres Mundos moved to elegant Casa de los Leones in 1992. Casa Los Leones was built in 1720,…
Granada
Head to the overflowing and lively Mercado Municipal, a neoclassical building constructed in 1892, for a chance to observe locals haggling over fresh…
Granada
Used between 1876 and 1922, this beautiful cemetery on Granada's outskirts has lots of picturesque mausoleums and tombs, including those of six Nicaraguan…
Granada
The cathedral, on the east side of the plaza, was originally built in 1583 but has been destroyed countless times since. This most recent version, built…
