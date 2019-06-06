Casa de los Leones & Fundación Casa de los Tres Mundos

Founded in 1986 by Ernesto Cardenal, the Fundación Casa de los Tres Mundos moved to elegant Casa de los Leones in 1992. Casa Los Leones was built in 1720, but what you see now is a reconstruction, since William Walker burned down the original. At the entrance, a board lists special events: poetry readings, classical ballet, folkloric dance and free movies. During regular business hours, you can enjoy the beautiful mansion, historical archive, cafe and art displays.