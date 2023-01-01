Museo de Chocolate

Granada's new chocolate museum is excellent if you're traveling with children: the 'beans to bar' chocolate workshop, where participants learn to roast and grind cocao beans, and mold their very own Nicaraguan chocolate bar, is hands-on fun for all ages. Cigar-making workshops are also held here. The museum is at the Mansión de Chocolate hotel, which also has a chocolate-oriented spa and a popular buffet breakfast (US$7), plus a great swimming pool you can use for an extra US$6.