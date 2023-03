These modest gardens, inconveniently located halfway between Barrio Bolonia and the Plaza Monumental on Av Bolívar (well, it’s convenient if you’re making the hot 40-minute walk between them), features more than 200 species of plants, divided into Nicaragua’s five major life zones. Of these only the dry tropical forest and central lowlands look happy. Your fee includes a guided tour, where you’ll see a madriño, the national tree, and sacuanjoche, the national flower.