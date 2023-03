Nine long blocks north of town along Calle Atravesada you’ll find Parque Sandino, next to the old train station, now a technical vocational school. It was built in 1882 and operational in 1886; the US Marines remodeled it in 1912. There's lots of playground equipment, some with train themes, and a few well-preserved railroad cars are on display nearby. Out front is the Parque de los Poetas, dedicated to Nicaragua’s literary giants.