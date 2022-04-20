León

Intensely political, buzzing with energy and drop-dead gorgeous, León is a city of fabulous art collections, stunning streetscapes, cosmopolitan eateries, vibrant student life, fiery intellectualism, and all-week, walk-everywhere, happening nightlife. 

  • Iglesia de la Recolección

    Iglesia de la Recolección

    León

    Three blocks north of the cathedral, the 1786 Iglesia de la Recolección is considered the city’s most beautiful church, a Mexican-style baroque confection…

  • Museo de Arte Fundación Ortiz-Gurdián

    Museo de Arte Fundación Ortiz-Gurdián

    León

    Probably the finest museum of contemporary art in all of Central America, the Ortiz-Gurdián Collection has spilled over from its original home in Casa Don…

  • Museo Histórico de la Revolución

    Museo Histórico de la Revolución

    León

    León is the heart and soul of liberal Nicaragua. Stop into this museum for an overview of the Nicaraguan revolutionaries who stood up against the Somoza…

  • Catedral de León

    Catedral de León

    León

    Officially known as the Basílica de la Asunción, León’s cathedral is the largest in Central America, its expansive design famously (and perhaps…

  • Museo de Leyendas y Tradiciones

    Museo de Leyendas y Tradiciones

    León

    León’s most entertaining and eclectic museum is housed in La XXI (the 21st Garrison), decorated with murals graphically depicting methods the Guardia…

  • Museo Rubén Darío

    Museo Rubén Darío

    León

    Nicaragua's most famous poet, Rubén Dario, lived in this house for the first 14 years of his life – indeed, he started writing poetry right here at age 12…

  • El Fortín de Acososco

    El Fortín de Acososco

    León

    The Guardia Nacional’s last holdout in León can be reached by the 2.5km dirt road from the western side of Guadalupe cemetery, on the southern border of…

  • Museo de Arte Sacre

    Museo de Arte Sacre

    León

    Call ahead to make sure this intriguing museum is open. You’ve probably noticed this neighborhood’s churches are in some disrepair, a situation that…

How to eat like a Nicaraguan

Apr 15, 2016 • 6 min read

